GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $388,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

