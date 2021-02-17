GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.