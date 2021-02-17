Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.81

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.81 and traded as high as C$27.91. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at C$27.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$774.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.48%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

