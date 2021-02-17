Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) PT Raised to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GKP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.19). 1,381,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.96. The company has a market capitalization of £352.58 million and a P/E ratio of -26.19. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.