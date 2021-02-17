GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,940 shares in the company, valued at $251,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,670,156 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

