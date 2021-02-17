GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

