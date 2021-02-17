GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $9,009,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NYSE GPI opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

