GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 398.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,677 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NTES opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

