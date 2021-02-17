GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.