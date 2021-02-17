GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Mimecast worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

