GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 96,553 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Agree Realty worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.