Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.98

Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 1,226,049 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.61. The company has a market cap of £530.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £53,800 ($70,290.04). Also, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

