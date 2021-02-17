Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of HL traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,653 ($21.60). The stock had a trading volume of 399,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.40. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

