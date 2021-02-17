Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.88

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The company has a market cap of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

