HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 436,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,814. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

