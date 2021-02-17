Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

