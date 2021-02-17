HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,282 shares of company stock valued at $63,851.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $443.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

