Head-To-Head Comparison: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 6.22 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -318.60 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

