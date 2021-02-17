Head-To-Head Comparison: Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus target price of $252.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 9.48% 20.04% 3.80% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $563.25 million 3.43 $95.65 million $14.80 17.16 Wright Investors’ Service N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

