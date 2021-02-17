Head-To-Head Contrast: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60% Pacific Biosciences of California -57.25% -101.30% -32.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 133.31 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $90.89 million 86.47 -$84.13 million ($0.55) -79.29

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Astrotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases. In addition, it provides binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprises reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences has collaboration with Asuragen to develop assays for carrier screening and other applications based on SMRT sequencing technology and AmplideX PCR chemistry; Invitae Corporation focuses on the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

