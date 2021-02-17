Head-To-Head Contrast: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SFL and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $458.85 million 2.11 $89.18 million $1.09 7.43 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL -7.47% 11.14% 2.91% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SFL and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SFL currently has a consensus target price of $11.04, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given SFL’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SFL is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

SFL has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SFL beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 81 vessels and rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

