Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.00 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $212,757.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5,940.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.