Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 9th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 484.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

