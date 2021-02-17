Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

