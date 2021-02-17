HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.16 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50). Approximately 394,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 901,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.18.

In other HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) news, insider Karen Brade acquired 7,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £9,970 ($13,025.87).

HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) Company Profile (LON:HEIQ)

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

