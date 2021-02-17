Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,473. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

