Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,724,000. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 112,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 357,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 68,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,957,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $790,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,555 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.