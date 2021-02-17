Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.874-6.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.17.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 1,216,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,002. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

