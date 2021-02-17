Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.57 million, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

