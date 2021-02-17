Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,411,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.