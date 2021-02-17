Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 12,411,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

