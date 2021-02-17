HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,182. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 21,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $370.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

