Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

