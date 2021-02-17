Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 412,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,044. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 135,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

