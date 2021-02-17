HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 405.33 ($5.30).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 427.75 ($5.59) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 593.30 ($7.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89.

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

