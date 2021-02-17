HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 326.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $820,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 62.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

