Hudock Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

