Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

