Huobi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $920.27 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $920.27 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $13.92 or 0.00026753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00873270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.28 or 0.05129533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016371 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00031443 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

