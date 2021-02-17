HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $55.53 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $55.53 million and $29.34 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,225.43 or 1.00035047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00510733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.00893322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00270443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00106615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,043,725 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.