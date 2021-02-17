I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IMAHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,614. I-Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get I-Minerals alerts:

I-Minerals Company Profile

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for I-Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.