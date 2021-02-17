IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 24,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

