IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Trading 21.6% Higher

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) shares were up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 286,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 82,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

