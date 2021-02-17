Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 263,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

