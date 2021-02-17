ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

ICL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.