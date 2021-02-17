IDACORP (IDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

