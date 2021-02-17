Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 624.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

