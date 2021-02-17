IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $139,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,723 shares of company stock worth $13,298,682. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $538.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $548.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

