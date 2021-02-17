IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

TSE IGM traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.10. 191,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.39. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

