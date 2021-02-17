IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $39.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $39.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. CIBC started coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

